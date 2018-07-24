Mohawk Industries (MHK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.96 per share for the quarter.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mohawk Industries to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $217.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $202.75 and a one year high of $286.85.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,600,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 10,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,851.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,820.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 102,157 shares of company stock worth $21,387,408 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $282.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Barclays set a $278.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

