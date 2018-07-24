Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $3.82 Million in FedEx Co. (FDX) Stock

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,966,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 22,153.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 722,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 719,095 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,966,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 696,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $167,226,000 after purchasing an additional 243,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 624,805 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $150,021,000 after purchasing an additional 241,604 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.75.

FedEx stock opened at $236.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.13 and a fifty-two week high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 6.99%. FedEx’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

