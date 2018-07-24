Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys New Position in Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 282.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 208.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 223.3% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 61,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 42,274 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the second quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 422.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 115,719 shares during the last quarter. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78 and a beta of 1.71. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $333.39 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 21.24%. equities analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

