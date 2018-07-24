Millennium Management LLC Purchases 49,581 Shares of Superior Industries International Inc (SUP)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,581 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,201,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Superior Industries International Inc has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $430.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $386.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Superior Industries International Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Superior Industries International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SUP shares. Barrington Research set a $27.00 target price on Superior Industries International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Industries International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Industries International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

In other Superior Industries International news, insider Parveen Kakar sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $87,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,511 shares in the company, valued at $533,438.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

