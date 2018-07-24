Millennium Management LLC Has $4 Million Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 296.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 241,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,387 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,954,000 after buying an additional 1,021,801 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $8,720,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $6,470,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after buying an additional 290,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $3,915,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, Director William A. Zartler acquired 6,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran acquired 5,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $80,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $671.23 million, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of -0.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 248.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.