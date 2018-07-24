Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $11.33 million for the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 84.67%.

Shares of NASDAQ MCEP opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Mid-Con Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.52.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the ownership, acquisition, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma and Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves of approximately 19.6 million barrel of oil equivalent.

