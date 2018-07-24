Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Stake Lessened by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9,097.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 136,821 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,308 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $215,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,696 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $439,310.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,964.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $94.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.80 million. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Nomura began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

