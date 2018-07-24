MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 419.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 29,377 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 161,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust opened at $5.57 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $6.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be paid a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%.

