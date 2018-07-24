MFA Finl Inc/SH (MFA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MFA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA Finl Inc/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut MFA Finl Inc/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.56.

NYSE:MFA opened at $7.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.34. MFA Finl Inc/SH has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. MFA Finl Inc/SH had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 78.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that MFA Finl Inc/SH will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. MFA Finl Inc/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH by 21.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH by 35.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH by 37.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH by 22.0% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 53,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH in the second quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFA Finl Inc/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

