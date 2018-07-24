Metso Oyj (MXCYY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metso Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th.

Shares of Metso Oyj opened at $8.47 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. Metso Oyj has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.27 million for the quarter. Metso Oyj had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.35%. equities analysts predict that Metso Oyj will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metso Oyj Company Profile

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for mining, aggregates, recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through Minerals and Flow Control segments. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, lokotrack mobile plants, NW portable and rapid plants, rock breakers, air classifiers, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

