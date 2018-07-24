Metronome Trading Down 22.4% This Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $18.60 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome token can now be bought for about $2.35 or 0.00028509 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003638 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012109 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000455 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00418703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00147318 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00023290 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013565 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 10,083,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,925,926 tokens. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

Metronome Token Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

