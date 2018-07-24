Metro AG Preference Shares (B4B3) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Metro AG Preference Shares (ETR:B4B3) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.29 ($15.64).

B4B3 has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. equinet set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Independent Research set a €15.70 ($18.47) price objective on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Baader Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th.

Get Metro AG Preference Shares alerts:

B4B3 traded up €0.03 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting €10.30 ($12.12). The company had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. Metro AG Preference Shares has a 52-week low of €15.12 ($17.79) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Metro AG Preference Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro AG Preference Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.