Metlife Inc (MET) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 867,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,220 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Metlife worth $37,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the first quarter worth $108,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the second quarter worth $112,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the first quarter worth $129,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 10,971.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 70.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metlife traded up $0.32, hitting $44.91, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 369,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,835,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $55.91.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Metlife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Metlife from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Metlife from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

In other Metlife news, Director Gerald L. Hassell bought 10,000 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.18 per share, for a total transaction of $461,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

