Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) will report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.53). Mersana Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($6.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($2.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 124.32% and a negative net margin of 263.80%. The company had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 target price on Mersana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 110.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,132.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 505.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 266.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics traded up $0.47, reaching $12.14, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,223. The firm has a market cap of $248.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $23.96.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

