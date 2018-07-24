Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Merit Medical outperformed its industry in a year's time. The company has been gaining prominence on its flagship HeRO product line lately. HeRO Graft, Super HeRO Adapter and HeRO Ally Revision Kit are the three platforms within the company’s HeRO family of dialysis devices. Strong sales in Cardiovascular and Endoscopysegments along with solid organic growth buoy optimism. A diverse product portfolio, with 50 active R&D products, is another positive. New biopsy devices in the pipeline look encouraging. The company is also optimistic about the 510(k) approval of the company’s distal access SYNC. On the flip side, higher consolidation in the healthcare industry exerts downward pressure on the prices of Merit Medical’s products. Cutthroat competition and lack of direct sales in many countries are the other headwinds. Moreover, management has not issued any guidance for the upcoming quarters. The stock looks a bit overvalued.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MMSI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems opened at $56.20 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.64 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 7,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $364,623.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,756 shares of company stock worth $2,756,764. Insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides various peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy products to alleviate patients suffering from peripheral vascular and non-vascular diseases; and cardiac intervention products to aid in the treatment of various cardiac conditions specific to interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, including cardiac rhythm management and lead management.

