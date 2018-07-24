Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,857 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,857 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 63,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,445,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,679,000 after buying an additional 86,200 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 1,247,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,078,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 149,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 120,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 51.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.16 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 9th. BNP Paribas reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Exxon Mobil opened at $81.40 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market cap of $344.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $68.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.49 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

