Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 178.2% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 840.9% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,857. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 82,244 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $3,742,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,948 shares in the company, valued at $8,551,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.18 per share, with a total value of $253,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,877.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,124. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

