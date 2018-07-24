Mengis Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,254 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 110,681 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 198,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 330,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 30,673 shares during the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kinder Morgan traded down $0.06, reaching $17.64, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 661,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,799,076. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $19.00 price target on Kinder Morgan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.76.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

