Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mellanox Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Kelleher now expects that the semiconductor producer will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.06. DA Davidson has a “$83.60” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mellanox Technologies’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

MLNX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Mellanox Technologies to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Mellanox Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of MLNX opened at $83.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. Mellanox Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.45.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $268.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.61 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852,023 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $134,920,000 after acquiring an additional 631,345 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,561,745 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $113,773,000 after acquiring an additional 886,745 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,315,889 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $95,863,000 after acquiring an additional 166,066 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 708,278 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $51,598,000 after acquiring an additional 275,786 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 538,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,353,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $143,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Value Lp Starboard sold 344,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $29,307,885.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,889 shares of company stock worth $29,798,229 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.