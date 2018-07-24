Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment traded up $1.65, hitting $25.72, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 174,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,132. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $32.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 70,538 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 57,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

