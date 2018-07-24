Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,728,416,000 after buying an additional 463,656 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Biogen by 13.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,076,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,508,000 after buying an additional 246,436 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 24,755.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,485,089 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,171,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,733,000 after buying an additional 169,942 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Biogen by 38.8% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 896,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,573,000 after buying an additional 250,926 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $318.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Mizuho set a $433.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $384.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.36.

Shares of BIIB traded up $14.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $372.52. 167,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $249.17 and a 12-month high of $370.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 23.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $269.91 per share, with a total value of $12,955,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,927.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

