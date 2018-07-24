Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11,191.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 887,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 879,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 106.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,308,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,471,000 after buying an additional 673,671 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,141.7% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 491,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,185,000 after buying an additional 452,306 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 107.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,621,000 after buying an additional 364,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3,264.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 368,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,322,000 after buying an additional 357,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.02.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSX stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.20. The stock had a trading volume of 92,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $80.73 and a twelve month high of $122.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 73.06%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

