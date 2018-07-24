Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $5.59 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 27.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,640,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,578,000 after buying an additional 1,012,520 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 465,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 899,873 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.5% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 749,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 179,471 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,782,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 120,596 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ted Pound sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,302 shares in the company, valued at $482,989.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $110,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,979 shares of company stock worth $2,037,780 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy traded up $0.29, reaching $27.93, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 346,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,487. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

