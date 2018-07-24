Medtronic PLC (MDT) Holdings Lifted by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.7% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 19,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $96.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.58.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.86. The stock had a trading volume of 103,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,199. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $76.41 and a one year high of $88.93.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.93%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $773,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,001,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

