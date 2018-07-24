Medtronic (MDT) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.19

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.19 and last traded at $88.94, with a volume of 98264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.66.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.58.

The company has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.93%.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 15.5% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

