MEDNAX (MD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Mednax, Inc., formerly Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. is a healthcare services company that focuses on physician services for newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric subspecialty and anesthesia care. The company ,through its subsidiaries, provides these services in the United States and Puerto Rico. In addition, MEDNAX engages in clinical research, monitoring clinical outcomes, and implementing clinical initiatives. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded MEDNAX from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Leerink Swann started coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MEDNAX to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MEDNAX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.50.

MD stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.25.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $901.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $139,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Clark sold 11,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $524,056.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,951.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,384 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter worth about $281,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

