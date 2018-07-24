Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $155.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.86 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of Medidata Solutions opened at $88.28 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Medidata Solutions has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $88.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 103.86, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.57.

MDSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Medidata Solutions to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

In other news, EVP Michael I. Otner sold 10,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $728,169.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,258.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $226,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,163.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,041 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDSO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $783,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Medidata Solutions by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 278,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Medidata Solutions by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medidata Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 159,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medidata Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

