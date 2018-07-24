MedicCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,589.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $4.59 million and $12,589.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and Iquant.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 151.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011098 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Mintcoin (MINT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000210 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigiFinexToken (DFT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 197,713,943 coins and its circulating supply is 197,713,506 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Iquant, BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

