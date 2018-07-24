Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Takes $249,000 Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $24,029,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $4,363,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $3,495,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $3,259,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $2,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

WH opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $66.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

