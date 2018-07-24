McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $6.94 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Align Technology accounts for about 2.8% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $372.59. The company had a trading volume of 937,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,911. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $155.55 and a one year high of $385.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 98.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $436.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.38.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $3,966,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,922 shares in the company, valued at $25,895,472.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Olson sold 1,505 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.05, for a total transaction of $502,745.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,141.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,434 shares of company stock valued at $51,437,919 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

