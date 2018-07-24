MCBC Holdings Inc (MCFT) Holdings Boosted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of MCBC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 266,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,649 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MCBC were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCFT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MCBC by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after acquiring an additional 843,953 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MCBC by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 256,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MCBC by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 202,284 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in MCBC during the 1st quarter valued at $4,131,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in MCBC by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 99,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Oxley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $119,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Terry D. Mcnew sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $148,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCFT shares. BidaskClub cut MCBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut MCBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MCBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MCBC in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.65.

Shares of MCBC opened at $27.22 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. MCBC Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $499.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. MCBC had a return on equity of 130.22% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $93.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that MCBC Holdings Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCBC Profile

MCBC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational sport boats in North America and internationally. The company offers recreational performance sport boats, which are primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

