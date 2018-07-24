Maverick Chain Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges including OEX, CoinEgg and OTCBTC. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $696,238.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003614 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011961 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00411880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00149828 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00024587 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013620 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000906 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,436,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, CoinEgg and OEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

