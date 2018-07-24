Matthew 25 Management Corp Trims Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Matthew 25 Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,475,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166,500 shares during the period. Brandywine Realty Trust comprises about 7.5% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned 0.83% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $24,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 103,144 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,431,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 52,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 370,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price target on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

BDN opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.27). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 185 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of March 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.