Match Group Inc (MTCH) Shares Bought by Global Thematic Partners LLC

Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 954,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539,427 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $36,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,158,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,789,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,536,000 after purchasing an additional 75,681 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,747,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Match Group by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,308,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,698,000 after purchasing an additional 476,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Match Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,094,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $182,089.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Shares of Match Group traded down $0.72, hitting $38.15, on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 2,100,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.18. Match Group Inc has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $407.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. Match Group had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 39.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. research analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

