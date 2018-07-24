Mastercard (MA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mastercard to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mastercard opened at $209.19 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market cap of $215.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $126.55 and a twelve month high of $209.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 4,122 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $741,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 239,020 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $44,450,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,095,783.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,638 shares of company stock valued at $48,446,066 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Vetr raised shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $192.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.98.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

