Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

MMLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

MMLP traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $13.85. 2,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,001. The company has a market cap of $538.92 million, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.52. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.02 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.63%. sell-side analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.55%.

In other news, insider Ruben S. Martin acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $2,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,021,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,848.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 152,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,180 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 54,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 566,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after buying an additional 293,253 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,025,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after buying an additional 57,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 519.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 63,742 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 22 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 16 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

