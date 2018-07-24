Marquette Asset Management LLC Invests $193,000 in Five Star Senior Living Inc (FVE) Stock

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Five Star Senior Living as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares during the period. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FVE. ValuEngine upgraded Five Star Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Five Star Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

NASDAQ FVE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,750. Five Star Senior Living Inc has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $69.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $345.52 million during the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 22.91% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Five Star Senior Living Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Five Star Senior Living Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.