Marquette Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,817 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $15,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 124,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 117,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.15. The company had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,107. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $76.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.