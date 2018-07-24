Markel Co. (MKL) Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,138.50, for a total value of $227,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,020 shares in the company, valued at $118,426,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Markel opened at $1,142.93 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Markel Co. has a one year low of $995.30 and a one year high of $1,194.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.71 by $2.68. Markel had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 38.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outfitter Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in Markel by 28.4% in the second quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,949,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 14.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,018,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Markel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Argus initiated coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $1,250.00 price objective on Markel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,237.50.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

