Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) Director George M. Marcus Sells 20,300 Shares

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Director George M. Marcus sold 20,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $820,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,021 shares in the company, valued at $728,228.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marcus & Millichap opened at $40.27 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.40. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $174.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Marcus & Millichap’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1,029.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

