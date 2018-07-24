ManpowerGroup (MAN) Receives Neutral Rating from Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) in a research report released on Monday. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

MAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.80.

Shares of ManpowerGroup opened at $90.95 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $81.85 and a twelve month high of $136.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.34.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4,014.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 163,227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 81.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 420,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,347,000 after acquiring an additional 188,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

