Majesco (MJCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Majesco had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.95 million during the quarter.

Get Majesco alerts:

Majesco remained flat at $$7.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,103. Majesco has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Majesco from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th.

Majesco Company Profile

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Majesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.