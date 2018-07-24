Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) Given a $49.00 Price Target by SunTrust Banks Analysts

SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

MIC stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. Macquarie Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.35. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $501.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.10 million. research analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Macquarie Infrastructure news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 26,254 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.68 per share, with a total value of $1,120,520.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Infrastructure Manag Macquarie acquired 415,926 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.77 per share, with a total value of $15,709,525.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,212,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,655,303.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,223,721 shares of company stock valued at $168,327,206 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 570.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 357.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.