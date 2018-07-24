M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

M.D.C. has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect M.D.C. to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Shares of M.D.C. opened at $31.12 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $607.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $69,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 204,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,819 shares of company stock worth $6,972,993. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

