LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (MC) Given a €350.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (EPA:MC) has been given a €350.00 ($411.76) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.41% from the stock’s current price.

MC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Societe Generale set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €290.50 ($341.76).

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton stock traded up €0.15 ($0.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €247.50 ($291.18). 1,240,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 52-week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 52-week high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Yquem Castle, Dom Perignon, Ruinart, White Horse castle, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Clos Des Lambrays, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Andes Horse, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyards, Numanthia Termes, Numanthia Bodega, Clos19, and Ao Yun brands.

