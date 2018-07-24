LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Textron Inc. (TXT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $1,157,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXT. Cowen restated a “$66.44” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Textron to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.54.

In related news, insider Frank T. Connor sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $5,039,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,202,674.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 158,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $9,976,842.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,087,433.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 250,225 shares of company stock worth $15,754,504. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Textron opened at $66.52 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.24 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.27%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

