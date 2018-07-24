LPL Financial LLC Takes $382,000 Position in Northwest Natural Gas Co (NWN)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural Gas Co (NYSE:NWN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Gas opened at $63.75 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.34. Northwest Natural Gas Co has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $69.50.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $264.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.20 million. Northwest Natural Gas had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Gas Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.4725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 84.38%.

NWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Northwest Natural Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural Gas from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Northwest Natural Gas Company Profile

Northwest Natural Gas Company engages in gas distribution and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Local Gas Distribution and Gas Storage. The Local Gas Distribution segment engages in the purchase, sale, and delivery of natural gas and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington.

