Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Lowered by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 60,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 27.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.8% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 52,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $92.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

Lowe’s Companies traded down $1.16, reaching $100.00, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 3,017,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,215,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.76 and a 52 week high of $108.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.36%.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

