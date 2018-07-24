Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,548,000 after purchasing an additional 463,368 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,384,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,545,000 after purchasing an additional 87,372 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,368,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,878,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,274,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,596,000 after purchasing an additional 52,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cummins by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,972,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,699,000 after purchasing an additional 320,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cummins from $168.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Argus reduced their price objective on Cummins to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.52.

Cummins opened at $134.72 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.90 and a 1 year high of $194.18. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.39. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

