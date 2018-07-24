Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 8,500 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 60,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,652,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 7,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $2,296,000.

In other Acuity Brands news, Director W. Patrick Battle acquired 1,330 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.91 per share, for a total transaction of $150,170.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,164.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Douglas Dillard, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.76 per share, with a total value of $563,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Acuity Brands opened at $130.27 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.98 and a 1 year high of $208.82.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 3rd. The electronics maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.46 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 4th that permits the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AYI. Roth Capital set a $105.00 price target on Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.88.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

